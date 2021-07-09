Aisha Sulthana to direct 'Flush'

Aisha Sulthana, who hails from Lakshadweep, has announced her debut directorial venture, Flush. The first look poster of the movie has now been released.
Aisha has worked as an assistant director to filmmaker Lal Jose. She has also worked as an associate director in the Asif Ali movie, Kettyolaanu Ente Malakha.
Flush is being written and directed by Aisha Sulthana. Beena Kasim is the producer. K G Ratheesh is the cinematographer. William Francis is the music composer. Noufal Abdullah is the editor.
Aisha has been in the news after some of her comments on the Lakshadweep issue became controversial.