Aishwarya Dhanush reflects on change as the only constant

Chennai, Dec 29 (IANS) Director Aishwarya Dhanush, who is also the elder daughter of megastar Rajinikanth, on Wednesday said that she had come to believe that the only thing that is truly constant is change.

Taking to social media, the director, who is also the wife of actor Dhanush, posted a picture of herself with her dogs and wrote, "I have come to believe that change truly is the only thing constant. From a person who was petrified of any kind of animal, I spend my mornings after workout with these lovely buds."