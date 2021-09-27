Aishwarya Khare on how Sriti Jha has become her inspiration

Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Television actress Aishwarya Khare, who is seen in the lead role of 'Lakshmi' in the show 'Bhagya Lakshmi', has been a fan of 'Kumkum Bhagya' actress Sriti Jha for quite some time now and also seeks inspiration from her performances.

Revealing more, Aishwarya said: "Sriti is my favourite television actress, I've watched and admired her performance ever since her initial first shows and she has been nothing less than an inspiration to me. I have always loved her acting and felt it to be a very natural and effortless performance."