Aishwarya Khare, Rohit Suchanti to recreate Anil Kapoor, Sridevi's 'Heer Ranjha' look

Khare is seen as 'Lakshmi' in the show. According to her there is a Bollywood theme party that will be shown in the coming episode in which she along with her on screen husband 'Rishi' (Rohit Suchanti) recreate Anil Kapoor and Sridevi's movie 'Heer Ranjha' look.

Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) 'Bhagya Lakshmi' actress Aishwarya Khare opens up on getting into the look of 'Heer' from the 1992 movie 'Heer Ranjha', starring Anil Kapoor and Sridevi, for a particular sequence.

Aishwarya said: " I felt amazing after dressing up as 'Heer', the perks of being an actor is that we get to play different characters while playing one, it is a blessing in disguise. Rohit and I are dressed as Anil Kapoor sir and Sridevi maam from their 1992 film 'Heer Ranjha', and we had so much fun shooting for the Bollywood party sequence. I even watched some scenes from the movie to get the nuances of the look, and as an actor I always try to do my best."

The episode will also see 'Rishi' dancing with his on-screen girlfriend and his friend Viraj Singhania (Akash Choudhary) dresses up as Akshay Kumar and tries to make 'Rishi' jealous by performing with his girlfriend.

'Bhagya Lakshmi' airs on Zee TV.

--IANS

ila/kr