Aishwarya Lekshmi: Each day I am trying to learn about cinema



Four years after her film debut, the actress says she still tries to learn something new every day.

The actress, who was recently seen in Tamil film "Jagame Thandhiram" wants to fasten up the process of learning.

"I think with each day I am trying to learn about cinema, about being an actor, how you channelise things. I think that the learning process has to quicker," Aishwarya tells IANS.