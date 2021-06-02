Aishwarya Lekshmi: I see every movie as an opportunity to improve myself as an actor

In an exclusive quick chat with Sify.com , Aishwarya Lekshmi has revealed that she has dubbed her lines in Dhanush's Jagame Thandhiram. The film is all set to be premiered on June 18 on Netflix.

" In Jagame Thandhiram, I've dubbed my lines because that gives me satisfaction. When I was shooting for Action, my Tamil was super bad that my Tamil friends would make fun of and asked to stop killing the language. But I guess, it has improved a bit now. Even in Ponniyin Selvan, I've been asking Mani sir to allow me to dub my lines in the film. Dubbing gives me the wholesome feel of working in a film", said Aishwarya Lekshmi.

Right from Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, Aishwarya has been getting a lot of solid content-driven films with good scope to perform. She has also been paired opposite powerful performers like Tovino Thomas, Fahadh Faasil, Nivin Pauly, Dhanush, and an ensemble of actors like Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, and Aishwarya Rai in Ponniyin Selvan

"I'm a beginner in the industry so, I can select among the roles offered to me. I only see the opportunity to improve myself as an actor. I can't wait for the right characters to come my way. Sometimes, a film might flunk at the box office but it would've taught me someway. I also see these big films and right opportunities as a destiny", she added.

Talking about Jagame Thandhiram, Aishwarya said: "It's going to be a different film for Tamil audiences. We haven't seen the amalgamation of two lands. Jagame Thandhiram is an entertainer and also has the right emotions at the right place. It's the kind of film, I would love to watch".

In Jagame Thandhiram, Aishwarya plays a Sri Lankan Tamil settled in London and she is also a singer in the film. While Karthik Subbaraj said that Aishwarya's Tamil (Malayalam accent), facial features ( similar to Sri Lankan Tamil), and her performance in Mayaanadhi are the reasons behind the casting, the actress has a different story to tell.

"Actually, in 2018, I was auditioned by Karthik sir for a film. He asked me to sing a song and I sang Venilla Chandakannam and he was floored. I think that's the reason why he picked me for Jagame Thandhiram", she laughed and added that she plays a singer in the film.

Recently, Aishwarya wrote a long post about the critically acclaimed Malayalam film Nayattu. Only a passionate movie buff can write such a big appreciation post. When asked whether she is a movie buff even before entering into cinema, she said: "I come from a very orthodox family so, I wasn't allowed to watch many films. I would've hardly seen five films before making my entry into the film industry. Only after my debut, I started loving films and watched quality films across the industries. Also, all the talented actors, directors, and assistant directors helped me to understand cinema. Regarding Nayattu, it moved me so much that I spent one hour writing about the film. Martin, the director is one of the producers of my upcoming films so, he called and said that the post appears to a paid one", she laughed and signed off.

- Rajasekar S