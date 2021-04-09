Aishwarya Lekshmi tested positive for COVID19!

Actress Aishwarya Lekshmi of Mayanaadhi and Varathan fame is tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
She had recently made her debut in Tamil with Vishal's Action and also acting in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan and plays an important role in Dhanush's Jagame Thandhiram.
Posting a pic of her on Instagram, Aishwarya Lekshmi wrote: "Hola ! You are looking at a newly diagnosed Covid patient. I wore masks, sanitized, maintained social distancing, and did everything else that came recommended.. but at some point, I grew a tiny bit tired of how this was affecting my “normal life”... and took it easy.. Fast forward to a few days later, Here I am.. posting pictures on IG, doing Yoga to increase lung capacity, taking turmeric latte, antivirals, multivitamins, communicating with my parents on the balcony and finally realizing... this was so not worth it..mask up, do everything else u need to.. don’t take it for granted.. cos Winter is surely coming".