Aishwarya Lekshmi’s 'Archana 31 Not Out' to release on Feb 4

Aishwarya Lekshmi plays the lead in debutant director Akhil Anilkumar’s Archana 31 Not Out. The release date of the movie has now been announced as Feb 4, 2022. Indrans and Ramesh Pisharody include the main cast.

Martin Prakkat, Sibi Chavara and Renjith Nair are the producers.

Akhil Anilkumar, Ajay Vijayan and Vivek Chandran are the writers. Joyal Joji is the cinematographer. Muhsin P M is the editor. Rajat Prakash and Maathan are the music directors.