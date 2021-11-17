Aishwarya Narkar on playing a strict and loving mother in 'Kashibai Bajirao Ballal'

Her name in the historical drama is 'Radhabai', who is a strict disciplinarian, a loving mother, and a caring wife. The actress talks about her character and the reason for taking up this role. She also opens up about her comeback to Hindi television after 9 years.

Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Popular Marathi actress Aishwarya Narkar is seen playing the role of the mother of 'Bajirao Ballal' in the show 'Kashibai Bajirao Ballal'.

"It feels amazing to make a comeback on TV after a long break with 'Kashibai Bajirao Ballal'. I'm excited to be playing such an important role in 'Radhabai'. She is quite an impactful character, and I must mention that her strong and courageous conduct is the highlight of the character," says Aishwarya, who has a wide range of experience and has been part of theatre, films and television.

She worked in shows like 'Ye Pyaar Na Hoga Kam', 'Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyan' and her Bollywood debut movie 'Dhadak'.

'Kashibai Bajirao Ballal' highlights the story of the first wife of the 7th Peshwa of the Maratha Empire, Bajirao Ballal. The audience already have seen the story of 'Bajirao' and his wife Mastani in the movie 'Bajirao Mastani' featuring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra.

In the movie Priyanka Chopra played the character of Kashibai and the focus was on the love story of Bajirao and Mastani. Now the show has attempted to throw light on the characteristics of Kashibai and how she took care of the Maratha kingdom.

The actress adds further about her interest in knowing the history of the Maratha Empire. "I have always been fascinated by the rich Maratha legacy and when I got this opportunity to be a part of this show I was delighted since I always wanted to play a character like this. The strong aura and bold nature of 'Radhabai' is something I relate to. We have worked very hard for this beautifully curated show, and I am sure viewers will love it. I can't wait for them to watch it," she concludes.

'Kashibai Bajirao Ballal' airs on Zee TV.

