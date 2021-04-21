Aishwarya posts anniversary celebration pic, with Abhishek on video call

Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Wednesday shared an Instagram post of her anniversary celebration. Aishwarya and actor Abhishek Bachchan had celebrated their 14th marriage anniversary on April 20.

In a picture that Aishwarya posted on Wednesday, she can be seen with daughter Aaradhya, posing against a backdrop of flowers. Abhishek can be seen in an inset, joining in via video call. Aishwarya captioned the post with love-struck and heart-shaped emojis.