While the male actors Vikram, Karthi, and Jayam Ravi have already resumed the shoot of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, the film's two leading ladies Aishwarya Rai and Aishwarya Lekshmi have also joined the team in Pondicherry.

Aishwarya Rai plays a dual role, Nandhini, and Mandakini Devi in the film. Trisha essays the role of the Chola Princess Kundhavai. We hear that Aishwarya Lekshmi plays Poonguzhali, a bold woman in the film.