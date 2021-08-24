Aishwarya Rai spotted on the sets of 'Ponniyin Selvan'!

Actor Vikram has also joined the team in Orchha, he was seen spearheading his soldiers from the fort for a scene.

Aishwarya Rai plays a dual role, Nandhini, and Mandakini Devi in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus film Ponniyin Selvan . The actress was spotted in Orchha, Maharashtra, she was seen wearing a grand silk saree.

Karthi, Trisha, and Prakash Raj are also currently juggling between Maharashtra and Gwalior. Produced by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies, the film is based on Kalki's epic novel Ponniyin Selvan.

Made at a massive budget of 500 crores, Jayam Ravi plays the titular role of Ponniyin Selvan in the magnum opus.

AR Rahman is composing the music for the film, Ravi Varman cranks the camera, and Sreekar Prasad is taking care of the cuts.

The first part of the film will release early next year.