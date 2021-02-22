Aishwarya Rai stuns the 'Ponniyin Selvan' unit with her versatile performance

If sources are to be believed, Aishwarya Rai plays a middle-aged Pandiya Kingdom princess who hides her identity in the Chola Kingdom in Mani Ratnam's upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan.

We also hear that Aishwarya also plays a mute old woman with superior powers and it's her second role in the film. The talented actress is said to have stunned the entire team with her versatile performance in the diametrically opposite characters.