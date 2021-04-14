Aishwarya Rajesh begins shooting for 'Driver Jamuna'!

Talented actress Aishwarya Rajesh has commenced shooting for her new film Driver Jamuna today on the auspicious Tamil New Year Day.

Produced by SP Chowdhary of 18 Reels, Kinslin of Vaththi Kuchi fame is directing the film, Ghibran has been roped in to compose music, Gokul Benoy will be cranking the camera, and Ramar of Asuran fame will be taking care of the cuts.