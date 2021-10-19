Aishwarya Rajesh on board for SR Prabhu's film!

Reports in the industry say that the talented actress Aishwarya Rajesh is on board for National Award-winning director Bala's next with Suriya and Atharvaa.
Sources say that Atharvaa plays the main protagonist in the film and Suriya will be seen playing an extended cameo. Suriya's 2D Entertainment will be bankrolling the film and the makers have recently conducted a photoshoot.
Aishwarya Rajesh is also on a signing spree, the actress has signed a film with Monster director Nelson Venkatesan and SR Prabhu's Dream Warrior Pictures. She is also said to be in talks for a film to be produced by Lyca Productions.
The actress also has Driver Jamuna and The Great Indian Kitchen's Tamil remake in the pipeline. If all goes well, the actress will have four to five releases in 2022.