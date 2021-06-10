Aishwarya Rajesh is busy with half a dozen films!

In a recent interview, Aishwarya Rajesh has revealed that she plays a very serious role in the horror-thriller Boomika . The actress says that the film is all about how nature takes revenge against people, something like the ongoing COVID19 pandemic.

Produced by Passion Studios and Stone Bench Films, Rathindran R Prasad has directed the film.

Roberto Zazzara has cranked the camera, Prithvi Chandrasekhar is scoring the music and Anand Geraldin is in charge of the cuts.

Boomika is being made as a Netflix film. The actress however says that she would like to watch her films in theaters and not on OTT platforms.

Besides Boomika, Aishwarya Rajesh also has Tuck Jagadish with Nani, Driver Jamuna, Thittam Irandu, Dhruva Natchathiram, and Idhu Vedhalam Sollum Kadhai in the pipeline.