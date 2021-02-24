Aishwarya Rajesh to play the female lead in The Great Indian Kitchen Tamil remake!

The hot buzz in the Tamil film industry is that the award-winning actress Aishwarya Rajesh has agreed to play the female lead in the Tamil and Telugu remake of the critically acclaimed Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen.

Directed by Jeo Baby, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Nimisha Sajayan played the lead roles in the original Malayalam version. Now, Aishwarya Rajesh has agreed to reprise Nimisha's role while director Kannan who is holding the Tamil and Telugu remake rights is looking for an apt male lead.