Aishwarya Rajesh wins special jury award for 'Ka Pae Ranasingam'

Aishwarya Rajesh has impressed everyone with her moving performance in the emotional drama Ka Pae Ranasingam directed by Virumandi. The film won critical acclaim and several critics heaped praise on Aishwarya Rajesh for her earnest performance. The latest update is that at the 18th Chennai International Film Festival, Aishwarya Rajesh won the Special Jury Award for her performance in Ka Pe Ransingam.

"Thank u #18thchennaiinternationalfilmfestivalfor giving me #Special Mention Jury Award for #kapearanasingam❤️ Truly honoured and Thanks to my entire team and @pkvirumandi sir n @kjr_studios for giving me #Ariyanachi.. @shanmugam_muthusamy@ghibranofficial", wrote Aishwarya Rajesh on her Instagram page.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rajesh has Bhoomika, Tuck Jagadish, Republic, Driver Jamuna, Thittam Irandu, and Dhruva Natchathiram in the pipeline.