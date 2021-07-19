Aishwarya Rajesh's 'Thittam Irandu' to release on July 30

We had earlier reported that Sony LIV snapped the direct digital premiere rights of Aishwarya Rajesh's mystery thriller Thittam Irandu directed by debutant filmmaker Vignesh Karthik. Now, sources say that the film will be streaming on Sony LIV on July 30.

Produced by Dinesh Kannan's Sixer Entertainment and Vinod Kumar's Mini Studios, Gokul Benoy of Monster and Mafia fame has handled the cinematography for the film, Sathish Raghunathan is composing the music, and CS Prem Kumar of Kuttram Kadithal takes care of the cuts.