Aishwarya thanks everyone who wished Rajinikanth a speedy recovery

Aishwarya Dhanush, the elder daughter of Superstar Rajinikanth took to her Instagram page to thank everyone who wished him a speedy recovery.

Posting a scar on her arm while gymming, Aishwarya wrote: "Scars and bruises when on the outside can be remembrance or reminders ..they cure n heal…never let them inside your heart as those break you not build you ..back home successfully bandaged with worldwide love and dressings filled with prayers..cannot thank each and every soul who wished for Appa’s health ! He is brimming with gratitude and in raging recovery…. Now time for some sweat smiles n #annathe month mode!".