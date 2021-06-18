Aishwarya turns nostalgic as 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' clocks 22 years

Taking to Instagram, Aishwarya recalled working on the Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial and wrote: "22 years of "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam I am reminded, by such an outpouring of love... but my dearest Sanjay... this one is evergreen... Forever... thank you and to and to all our audience world over... and my ever loving family of well-wishers. Thank you for all your love."Along with it, she posted a string of pictures from the sets of 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', which also starred Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn.Earlier in the day, Salman and Ajay have also marked the occasion by sharing special posts about the film on their respective Instagram handles.Released in 1999, the iconic movie narrates the story of a newly-wed man Vanraj (Ajay), who discovers that his wife Nandini (Aishwarya) is in love with another man Sameer (Salman) and decides to unite them. However, the story took a turn when Nandini had a change of heart and decided to stay with Vanraj (Ajay) instead of running away with Sameer.'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' also won several awards including National Award for music, choreography, cinematography and production design. (ANI)