Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth joins NFT firm as creative director

Chennai, Nov 9 (IANS) Film director Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, the daughter of Tamil megastar Rajinikanth, and the wife of actor Dhanush, has joined Fantico, an NFT and gaming company which is to launch actor Kamal Haasan's NFTs and metaverse.

In a statement, Fantico CEO Abhayanand Singh said, "It gives me immense pleasure in announcing the association with Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth as the creative director of Fantico. Looking forward to her creative inputs in curation of the metaverse as well as for Fantico at large."