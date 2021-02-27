Aishwarya's touching 40th wedding anniversary wish to her dad and mom!

Aishwarya said that marriage is carrying each other's baggage and said that she carries the baggage most often in her case.

Rajinikanth's elder daughter Aishwarya has wished her parents on their 40th wedding anniversary. Her long note sounded philosophical and how she considers her grandparents as angels who are guarding both Rajinikanth and Latha Rajinikanth.

"She embraced them as a family and he took care of hers like his own till the end of their days ... I truly believe that my grandparents are angels guarding the two of you through life with its every possible twist and at each turn. I’ve learned...(so far n still learning ..)

Marriage is carrying each other’s baggage ( literally too most often in my case !)

Compassion stays way beyond passion Friendship becomes the base of companionship

House is always home ..I don’t love just you but I love you’ll ..the family we made

Gathering pieces of life’s jigsaw as we grow old as two individuals together to give it meaning at every stage .. I’m going to pause ..cause..right now .. I just want to wish my dearest Appa n Amma a super duper anniversary ! Love you both way beyond the moon n back ! #happyanniversary #bestfriends -#somuchtolearnfromthem", wrote Aishwarya Rajinikanth.

Aishwarya married Dhanush in 2004 and has two sons, Lingaa and Yatra. She is also the director of Dhanush's 3 and Gautham Karthik's Vai Raja Vai.



