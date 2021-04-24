AJ Tracey will retire soon as he completes 'shelf life'

Los Angeles, April 24 (IANS) British rapper AJ Tracey has decided to retire as soon as he feels that people are unable to connect to his music.

Tracey said he doesn't want to force people to listen to his music, and he would rather "gracefully bowing out".

"I'll retire as soon as everyone's not feeling me no more. I'm gracefully bowing out, there's no more forcing it, old man thing. I'll just bow. 100% there's a shelf life," he said in an interview with "The Agenda Radio", according to contactmusic.com.