'Ajagajantharam' to release on Dec 23

Director Tinu Pappachan’s Ajagajantharam, which has Antony Pepe Varghese as the hero, will release on Dec 23.

Arjun Ashokan, Chemban Vinod Jose, Jaffer Idukki, Rajesh Sharma and Sudhy Koppa include the cast.

Tinu Pappachan had earlier directed Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil, which also had Antony Varghese in the lead.