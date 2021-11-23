'Ajagajantharam' to release on Dec 23

Director Tinu Pappachan’s Ajagajantharam, which has Antony Pepe Varghese as the hero, will release on Dec 23.
Arjun Ashokan, Chemban Vinod Jose, Jaffer Idukki, Rajesh Sharma and Sudhy Koppa include the cast.
Tinu Pappachan had earlier directed Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil, which also had Antony Varghese in the lead.
Antony Varghese, who had a sensational debut in Lijo Jose Pellssery’s Angamaly Diaries, was last seen in Jallikattu. The young hero has a couple of movies that are at various stages of completion, including Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram.
Kichu Tellis and Vineeth Vishwam have written Ajagajantharam. Jinto George is the cinematographer. Justin Varghese is the music director.