Ajagajantharam trailer is action packed

Director Tinu Pappachan’s Ajagajantharam has Antony Varghese Pepe in the lead. The trailer of the movie looks interesting. The movie has been scheduled for release on Dec 23.
Produced by Emmanuel Joseph and Ajith Thalappilly, Ajagajantharam script by Kichu Tellus and Vineeth Vishwam. Jinto George is the cinematographer. Shameer Muhammed is the editor and Justin Varghese is the music director.
Arjun Ashokan, Sudhy Koppa, Lukman and Kichu Tellus include the cast of Ajagajantharam.
Tinu Pappachan, who has earlier assisted Lijo Jose Pellissery, directed Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil with Antony Varghese Pepe as the hero.
Antony Varghese Pepe has done Angamaly Diaries and Jallikattu before.