Ajagajantharam trailer is action packed

Director Tinu Pappachan’s Ajagajantharam has Antony Varghese Pepe in the lead. The trailer of the movie looks interesting. The movie has been scheduled for release on Dec 23.

Produced by Emmanuel Joseph and Ajith Thalappilly, Ajagajantharam script by Kichu Tellus and Vineeth Vishwam. Jinto George is the cinematographer. Shameer Muhammed is the editor and Justin Varghese is the music director.