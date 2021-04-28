Ajay Devgn helps set-up Covid ICU in Shivaji Park

Mumbai, April 28 (IANS) Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, along with a few colleagues of the film fraternity, have pitched in with help for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to set up an emergency medical unit at Shivaji Park in the city.

The municipal body has converted Bharat Scouts and Guides Hall in the Park into a 20-bed Covid-19 facility, with ventilators, oxygen support and para monitors.