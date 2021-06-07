Ajay Devgn pays tribute to freedom fighter Shaheed Bhagat Singh

On Monday, Ajay took to Instagram and reminisced working on the project by paying tribute to Bhagat Singh."It is not sufficient to play a revolutionary like Bhagat Singhji, once in your lifetime and career. You need to keep him there constantly... After all, these are those who wrote history with their to #19YearsOfTheLegendOfBhagatSingh," he wrote.Released on June 7, 2002, 'The legend of Bhagat Singh' revolved around the life of the socialist revolutionary, Bhagat Singh, who fought for Indian independence.Ajay, who played the titular role of Bhagat Singh, has even posted a picture of his look from the movie, which was helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi.Actors Raj Babbar, Farida Jalal, Sushant Singh and Amrita Rao also featured in the hit movie.Speaking of Ajay's upcoming work projects, he has plenty of films in his kitty. He will be seen in 'Maidan', 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' and 'Mayday'. Not only this, but he is also set to make his digital debut with the crime drama web series 'Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness'. (ANI)