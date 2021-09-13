Ajay Devgn pens a special birthday post for his son Yug

On the occasion of his second born's birthday on Monday, Ajay took to Instagram to pen a special message for him."Happy Birthday Boy. Happy times mean just being around you YUG... Will wait for you to wake up & blow the candles out," he wrote.Alongside the birthday note, Ajay posted a picture of Yug sleeping on his bed.Fans shared birthday wishes for Yug on the comment section of Ajay's post."Beautiful image. He looks so cute," a social media user commented."Happy birthday to your son," another one wrote.Yug was born to Ajay and Kajol in 2010. The couple also has an 18-year-old daughter Nysa.Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay is busy working on his crime drama show 'Rudra-The Edge of Darkness', which also co-stars Esha Deol. (ANI)