Ajay Devgn reacts on viral 'Delhi brawl' video, calls it 'baseless'

Shutting down all the rumours, Ajay Devgn took to his official Twitter account and wrote, "Some 'doppelganger' of mine seems to have got into trouble.""I've been getting concerned calls. Just clarifying, I've not traveled anywhere. All reports regarding me being in any brawl are baseless. Happy Holi," his tweet continued.Earlier, the 'Tanhaji' star's team had also issued a statement on social media clarifying that the video being circulated of a man involved in a Delhi brawl is not him.The viral video sees two men fighting outside a pub, using obscene language. One of the men, wearing a white shirt, has been being mistaken for Ajay.The statement reads as "Post the promotion of Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior in January 2020, Ajay Devgn has not visited Delhi. So media reports of a brawl involving the superstar outside a Delhi pub are absolutely baseless and untrue.""We request news agencies and media picking this up to please note that Mr Devgn has been in Mumbai the entire time shooting for Maidaan, MayDay and Gangubai Kathiawadi and he hasn`t set foot in the Capital in 14 months. Request all media to please cross-check before putting out anything," the statement continued. (ANI)