Ajay Devgn recalls fun memories from 'Ishq' on Aamir Khan's birthday

The 'Tanhaji' actor took to Instagram and shared a candid all smiles picture with Aamir and sent greetings on the occasion of the 'PK' star's born day.In the picture, the 'Ghajini' star is seen dressed in a black ensemble while Ajay who is dressed in a white shirt and blue pair of denim keeps his hand on friend Aamir's shoulder. The duo is seen sitting in a green room as they strike a candid pose for the lens.Sending out 'lots of love' to the 'Dangal' actor, Devgn noted, "Happy returns of the day dear @_aamirkhan. I have some fun memories of us from our Ishq shoot. Time hasn't dulled those...Lots of love. "Through his career spanning over 30 years in Bollywood, Aamir has established himself as one of the most popular and influential actors of Indian cinema.The legendary actor, with five Filmfare awards, two IIFA, four National film awards under his belt, has always entertained the audiences with his enthralling acting performances that are still looked up to by the whole film industry.In addition, Aamir has received honorary accolades, including the Padma Shri in 2003 and Padma Bhushan in 2010, and an Honorary Doctorate by the Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) for his distinguished contributions to the Indian cinema and entertainment industry.Born to the renowned film producer and director Tahir Hussain Khan, Aamir first appeared on screen as a child actor in his uncle Nasir Hussain's film Yaadon Ki Baaraat in 1973.As an adult, his first feature film role was in the experimental film Holi (1984). He began a full-time acting career with a leading role in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988). (ANI)