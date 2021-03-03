Ajay Devgn shares list of Mumbai hospitals giving Covid vaccine

Mumbai, March 3 (IANS) Actor Ajay Devgn took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce the additional centres in Mumbai for Covid-19 vaccination. The actor says that besides Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) centres, multiple hospitals have also been given permission by the government to administer the vaccination.

The actor posted a picture of the list of hospitals where the Covid vaccine is availble.

"Namaskar In addition to BMC centres, 29 pvt. hosp. in Mumbai have been given permissions to carry out COVID Vaccination Drive. These hospitals fulfil all criteria prescribed by GoI to be designated as COVID Vaccination Centre (CVC). @mybmc

#MyBMCUpdates #NaToCorona," he wrote.

The actor is currently shooting for the film "Gangubai Kathiawadi" which is being helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role. Ajay is working with Bhansali after a span of 22 years. Bhansali directed Ajay in the film "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam" which hit screens in 1999.

Ajay will also be seen in the film Mayday, which he has directed and produced. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rakulpreet Singh.

