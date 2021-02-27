Ajay Devgn starts shooting for Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn started shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansalis Gangubai Kathiawadi on Saturday, and a picture of the actor from the set is doing the rounds all through the day. In the image, Ajay is seen reading the script and Bhansali stands next to him.

The duo has reunited after 22 years after they worked together in the 1999 blockbuster "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam".