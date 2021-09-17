Ajay Devgn to Anand Mahindra: Was great shooting truck stunt commercial

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Bollywood star Ajay Devgn, who recreated his iconic 'Phool Aur Kaante' split stunt for an ad using trucks, has thanked Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra and said that it was great shooting the commercial.

Anand Mahindra posted the ad campaign on his Twitter and wrote: "30 years ago, in his debut Bollywood film, Phool Aur Kaante, @ajaydevgn performed his original master act, the split. And now, he does it again, this time for Mahindra. Watch this space for more..."