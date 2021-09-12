Ajay Devgn to appear on 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls'

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Actor Ajay Devgn will soon be seen on popular adventure show 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls' with adventurer and survivalist Bear Grylls.

The show, which airs on Discovery channel, has earlier had actors Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth on the show.

In 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeared with Grylls on the show 'Man vs Wild'.