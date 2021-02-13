Ajay Devgn to begin final schedule of 'Maidaan' on Valentine's Day

Mumbai, Feb 13 (IANS) Ajay Devgn is all set to begin shooting for the final schedule of his forthcoming sports film Maidaan. Shoot begins in Mumbai on Valentine's Day and the film is slated for a Dussehra release this year.

The film is inspired by the true story of Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who coached and managed the Indian national team from 1950 till his death in 1963, and is considered by many as the man who changed the face of modern Indian football.