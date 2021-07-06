Ajay Devgn's 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India' to release digitally on August 13

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) The Ajay Devgn-starrer war action film "Bhuj: The Pride Of India" will release digitally on August 13, ahead of Independence Day. A motion poster of the film was released on Tuesday while the trailer will be launched on July 12.

"1971. THE GREATEST BATTLE EVER FOUGHT. #BhujThePrideOfIndia releasing on 13th August only on @DisneyplusHSVIP. #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex," tweeted Devgn, announcing the news.