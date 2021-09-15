Ajay Kapoor, Subhash Kale announce 'Garud' based on Afghan rescue crisis

The movie is jointly produced by Ajay Kapoor Productions and Vikrant Studio. Releasing a teaser motion poster, the team has offered a glimpse into the patriotic film.

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Producers Ajay Kapoor and Subhash Kale announced their upcoming film titled 'Garud' inspired by the true events of the recent Afghan rescue crisis. It will hit the screens on August 15 next year.

Having backed films like 'Parmanu', 'Romeo Akbar Walter', Ajay returns to the same zone with his upcoming films 'Attack' and 'Garud', collaborating with Subhash after working together in 'Roy' and 'All Is Well'.

Ajay said: "The film narrates an inspirational, patriotic story with a strong emotional connect, we are looking forward to mount the story on a large scale to give proper justice to the script."

Inspired by real events, Garud presents a fictionalised depiction of the rescue mission in Afghanistan, based on the story of an officer in the Garud Commando Force, a special forces unit of the Indian Air Force.

Subhash added: "'Garud' is a very special project to me, I have been working on developing a script like this for a long time and I am glad that the film is finally materialising with a brilliant producer like Ajay Kapoor."

Offering an insight into the film, the motion poster presents the theme song 'Mera Bharat Hai Mahaan', composed by Ravi Basrur, who has also composed the background score of the film.

The makers would be making an announcement of the cast and director soon. Written by the writer of 'Mission Mangal' Nidhi Singh Dharma, produced by Ajay Kapoor and Subhash Kale under the banners of Ajay Kapoor Productions and Vikrant Studio, Garud is slated to release in theaters on August 15, 2022.

--IANS

dc/kr