Ajay Sharma: An actor's life is full of struggles

Mumbai, Dec 10 (IANS) Actor Ajay Sharma, who currently essays the role of Ratan Singh in the television show 'Rakshabandhan: Rasaal Apne Bhai Ki Dhaal', feels an actor needs to struggle throughout.

He says: "Acting is not a secure career as an actor's life is full of struggles and uncertainty. And I personally don't just depend financially on acting. I also engage myself in a business which I head in my hometown Jaipur."