Ajaz Khan tests Covid-19 positive

Mumbai, April 5 (IANS) Actor and former "Bigg Boss" contestant Ajaz Khan, who was recently arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in an alleged drugs case, has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 and is admitted to a hospital.

Sharing the news, celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani tweeted on Monday: "Actor Ajaz Khan, who was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug case, has tested positive for COVID-19. He is being shifted to a hospital. The officer involved in this probe will also undergo COVID test: NCB. #AjazKhan #NCB #covidupdate."