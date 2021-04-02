'Ajeeb Daastaans' trailer beautifully captures the various shades of relationships

Actor Konkana Sen Sharma, who stars in the film, shared the trailer on her Instagram handle on Friday.She wrote, "Ajeeb Daastaan Trailer! Twists in the story and twisted characters go hand in hand. #AjeebDaastaans premieres 16 April, only on Netflix."The trailer features powerful performances by mostly all the stars of the film, Konkona Sen Sharma, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul among others.The intriguing trailer showcases glimpses of four unique stories that are led by female protagonists. The trailer, featuring twisted characters, explores love, longing, jealousy, entitlement, prejudices, and toxicity. Blurring the lines between right and wrong, each story also explores the complexities of human behaviour.The anthology has four stories-- 'Majnu', 'Khilauna', 'Geeli Pucchi' and 'Ankahi'.The first story stars Fatima as a bride with Jaideep as her husband. On their wedding night, he tells her that he loves someone else. Desperate for love, she turns her gaze elsewhere.The second story shows Nushratt as a house help living with a young daughter. Nushrratt is being forced to compromise on her morality for the well-being of her daughter. However, there's another twist, as another man, a laundry boy, played by Abhishek Banerjee, has eyes for her too.The third story features Shefali as a mother to a deaf daughter. She tries to bring her partner to be more empathetic towards the child and put the girl's needs before his own.The final story is about a factory worker, played by Konkona. She meets the typical good wife, played by Aditi, who is still unsure how to embrace her homosexuality.Konkana in the trailer tells Aditi to "accept her truth." This story stands out from the trailer as it features the duo struggling to admit their love for each other because of societal pressures.Produced by Karan Johar, the feature stories have been directed by Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan and Kayoze Irani. 'Ajeeb Daastaans' will start streaming on April 16, this year. (ANI)