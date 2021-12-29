Ajith completely trusts Vinoth's vision, will be watching the film after censor!

When Vinoth voluntarily asked Ajith Kumar whether he would like to watch the rough cut of the film, the actor said: "no". Sources say that Ajith completely trusts Vinoth's vision and even told the director that he would watch the film after the censor screening.

Ajith also specifically told Vinoth to go ahead and edit the film as per his vision. No one other than Vinoth has seen the film so far. Of course, Ajith and other actors have seen their portions while dubbing for their lines in the film.