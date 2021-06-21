Ajith fans requested ‘Valimai’ updates in the Southampton WTC finals!

Interestingly, only 10% of the shoot is over for the Vijay starrer while the makers of Valimai have a few days shoot left to wrap up the film. But for some strange reasons, Valimai's producer Boney Kapoor is not launching the first look.

While Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film title and the first look is all set to release later in the evening today, fans of Thala Ajith are still waiting for the first look of the actor's upcoming film Valimai.

The first look poster was supposed to release on May 1 but due to the second have of the COVID19 pandemic, they pushed the launch date.

"We had announced that we would be releasing the First Look of our film "VALIMAI" on May 1, 2021, to coincide with Shri Ajith Kumar's 50th birthday. At the time of making the announcement, none of us had even anticipated that the 2. wave of Corona Virus would spread across India like a tsunami. At this moment, lakhs of Indians are affected by financial hardship and emotional trauma due to the loss of family members and friends. At this critical juncture, Zee Studios & Bayview Projects along with the Artists and Technicians of our film Valimai have decided to postpone the first look release of our film to a later date. Let us all join hands and pray for everyone's well-being and safe", read the statement from the producers.

Now, a fan held up a placard that asked for the Valimai update during the WTC final in Southampton where India and New Zealand teams are clashing for the World Test Championship.