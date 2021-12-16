Ajith Kumar’s 'Valimai' to release on January 14?

According to the official press release of The Multiplex Association of India, Ajith Kumar’s Valimai is all set to release on January 14.
While there were reports that Valimai would either release on January 12 or 13, this news has come as a surprise for the fans. Ultimately, the producer and exhibitors would prefer to cash in on the long weekend so, we have to wait a little longer to get the official word from Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios, the producers of the film.
Directed by H Vinoth of Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru and Nerkonda Paarvai fame, Ajith is said to be playing an upright interpol officer, who is also an expert in bike racing.
Telugu actor Kartikeya plays the main antagonist in the film and there is no romantic interest for Ajith although Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi plays an important role. A bunch of newcomers are also playing the secondary baddies in the film.
Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music for the film and Nirav Shah has cranked the camera.