Ajith Kumar’s 'Valimai' to release on January 14?

According to the official press release of The Multiplex Association of India, Ajith Kumar’s Valimai is all set to release on January 14.

While there were reports that Valimai would either release on January 12 or 13, this news has come as a surprise for the fans. Ultimately, the producer and exhibitors would prefer to cash in on the long weekend so, we have to wait a little longer to get the official word from Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios, the producers of the film.