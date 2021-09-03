Ajith plans to explore Russia by bike!

Thala Ajith has completed the shoot of his upcoming action thriller film Valimai in Russia and he is meeting a lot of bikers in the country. The actor is planning to explore Russia by bike.
The makers of Valimai including director H Vinoth and his assistants are on their way to India. They will be busy with the post-production works from next week. Boney Kapoor, the producer of the film is planning for a possible grand release in October.
Nirav Shah cranks the camera for this biggie, Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music, and Vijay Velukutty is taking care of the cuts.
Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya, Raj Ayyapa, Achyuth Kumar, and Sumithra are essaying pivotal characters in Valimai.
Valimai's director H Vinoth, producer Boney Kapoor, and Ajith are planning to join hands again for a new film that will start rolling in November.