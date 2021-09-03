Ajith plans to explore Russia by bike!

Thala Ajith has completed the shoot of his upcoming action thriller film Valimai in Russia and he is meeting a lot of bikers in the country. The actor is planning to explore Russia by bike.

The makers of Valimai including director H Vinoth and his assistants are on their way to India. They will be busy with the post-production works from next week. Boney Kapoor, the producer of the film is planning for a possible grand release in October.