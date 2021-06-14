Ajith plays a CBCID Eeswara Moorthy in 'Valimai'?

The recent hot buzz in the media is that Thala Ajith plays an upright CBCID officer named Eeswara Moorthy in Valimai.
In a recent interview, the makers also revealed that they have changed a few actors as they were sixty-plus and they were reluctant to shoot during the pandemic.
Produced by Boney Kapoor's Bayview Projects LLP and Zee Studios, only a few days shoot left in Valimai.
Directed by H Vinoth, Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music for the film and Nirav Shah cranks the camera.
Sources say that once the country returns to normalcy from the second wave of the pandemic, the makers are planning to fly abroad to shoot the remaining portions.
Valimai is scheduled to release this Diwali.