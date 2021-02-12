Ajith to sign one more film with Boney Kapoor?

He had worked with Nic Arts, Sathya Jyothi Films, and AM Ratnam in several films. The latest production house to join in this list is Boney Kapoor's Bayview Projects and Zee Studios.

If sources in the industry are to be believed, Ajith is likely to join hands with producer Boney Kapoor for the third time after Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai. Ajith has the habit of working with the same producers again and again only if he feels comfortable with their production style.

Sources say that talks are on with H Vinoth to direct the third film of Ajith and Boney Kapoor combination. Interestingly, Lokesh is the director of Nerkonda Paarvai and he is also directing their ongoing cop action thriller Valimai.

An official confirmation is awaited on this exciting new project!

