Ajith to team up with his 'Viswasam' producers?

Sify.com had earlier reported that after Valimai, Ajith will be teaming up with Boney Kapoor for one more film and it will be directed by his Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai director H Vinoth.
Now, we hear that Ajith's three-film deal with Boney Kapoor will come to an end with this yet-untitled film.
After completing this film, Ajith is likely to team up with his Vivegam and Viswasam producers Sathya Jyothi Films. We hear that directors like Vishnuvardhan and Siva are the front runners to direct this new biggie but the producers are also open to listening to interesting stories from proven directors.
This new film of Ajith and Sathya Jyothi Films will begin by the mid of 2022. Meanwhile, Valimai is all set to hit the screens this October.