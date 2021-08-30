Ajith to wrap up 'Valimai' next week!

Thala Ajith is all set to wrap up Valimai next week. He is currently in Russia for the last schedule of the film along with the film's director H Vinoth, cinematographer Nirav Shah, and others.
With this last schedule of the film, Valimai will be completely wrapped next week. In this new schedule, the makers are planning to shoot a high-octane action episode, which is said to be a major mass elevation scene for the actor.
Produced by Boney Kapoor's Bayview Projects LLP and Zee Studios, Ajith plays an upright cop in Valimai.
Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music for Valimai while Nirav Shah cranks the camera.
Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya, Raj Ayyapa, Achyuth Kumar, and Sumithra are playing pivotal characters in the film