Ajith, Vinoth, Nirav Shah, and Boney Kapoor to join hands again?

We at Sify.com had already reported that Thala Ajith is likely to join hands with his Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai director H Vinoth for one more biggie. The latest update is that Vinoth is planning to retain Nirav Shah, the cinematographer of Nerkonda Paarvai, and the ongoing film Valimai for the new biggie.

Boney Kapoor, the producer of Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai will be bankrolling this new film with Zee Studios.

The presence of music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja in the third film of Ajith and Vinoth is yet to be confirmed but he is also likely to be retained, says a source close to the development.

The announcement on this new big-budget film will be out closer to the release date of Valimai, adds our source.